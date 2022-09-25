Pastor Nate Stewart’s 5th Pastoral Anniversary Services

The once small congregation of 75 active members has since skyrocketed to 800+ faithful partners, and it is the incredible leadership of Pastor Nate that has much to do with this rapid growth, a church statement said.

By VOICE & VIEWPOINT NEWSWIRE

This month marks the 5th year that Georgia native, Nate Stewart, answered God’s call to move his family out to San Diego in order to become the Senior Pastor of Greater Life Church in Emerald Hills. The once small congregation of 75 active members has since skyrocketed to 800+ faithful partners, and it is the incredible leadership of Pastor Nate that has much to do with this rapid growth, a church statement said. Now in the midst of a major building project that includes an entirely new Sanctuary and Administrative Wing, the people couldn’t be more excited to celebrate the man of God for his unwavering commitment and faithful service to the church and community at large.

While the Greater Life Church campus continues to be a construction zone, this year’s Pastoral Anniversary Services were held at Maranatha Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Skyline Drive. However, even this large and beautifully-renovated building would prove to be almost too small to contain the large crowd of people who came to celebrate this major milestone.

The day was kicked off by a 10 AM Morning Glory Service, where Bishop Terrell Fletcher of City of Hope International Church delivered a powerful message about “Faith” vs “Faithfulness.” The energy was high as the GLC Mass Choir (under the direction of Pastor Adisa Browning) led the congregation to an elevated level of worship. Even the youth got the crowd going with a lively praise dance and step performance. Many Greater Life partners publicly shared words of gratitude to their beloved Pastor and First Family, and the overall service went off without a hitch.

After a short afternoon break, the people flocked back to Skyline for the official 4 p.m. Anniversary Service, emceed by Pastor Nate’s long-time friend and former colleague, Deacon Ron Clemons. Everyone dressed in matching colors and the elaborately themed balloons and backdrops definitely screamed “Celebration!”. The service commenced with an unforgettable presentation by the Divine Praise Dancers of Los Angeles, and the GLC choir once again did an incredible job engaging the congregation with high praise. There was an equally energetic guest performance by local gospel recording group Undefeated Ministries, and eyes were watering all over the building as the church presented the First Family with heartfelt gifts symbolizing their love and appreciation.

Many local and visiting pastors and ministry Leaders came to show their support, and several offered words of praise, encouragement, and congratulations. The evening concluded with a dynamic word from Pastor Nate’s spiritual father and Senior Pastor of the House of Hope Atlanta, Dr. E. Dewey Smith, Jr. The day of celebration could not have ended on a better note.