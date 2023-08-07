PGA of America and One Hundred Black Men of New York to Host Junior One Hundred Challenge

The Junior One Hundred Challenge will introduce the game and business of golf to the Junior One Hundred Membership

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA

NEW YORK CITY and FRISCO, TEXAS (Aug. 7, 2023) – The PGA of America and One Hundred Black Men of New York (OHBM) have formed a strategic inclusion partnership to introduce opportunities within golf to the Junior One Hundred (JOH) membership by hosting the Junior One Hundred Challenge at Ardsley Country Club, Aug. 7-8 in Dobbs Ferry, New York.

The partnership and Junior One Hundred Challenge opens the door for 70 local, Black college and high school-aged members of the JOH to learn the fundamentals of the game, understand possible career opportunities within and around the $102 billion golf industry and other industries, and showcase how golf can be pivotal to their future careers.

The JOH is a youth leadership and career exposure program open to students ages 12 to 24. The program focuses on career exploration, character development, personal growth and mentorship.

The event includes a PGA Professional-led clinic; a “Leading with You” panel discussion focussed on finding inner strength and purpose through career aspirations; an address from New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks; a Career Services Resume Workshop; and a special opportunity to meet with PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh, PGA Chief Commercial Officer Jeff Price and OHBM President Aldrin Enis.

The event will also consist of a Pro-Am styled, 9-hole playing lesson with 25 JOH Members paired with PGA Professionals. Following play, each playing participant will receive a $1,000 scholarship from OHBM to help further their education.

“The PGA of America greatly values our relationship with the One Hundred Black Men of New York, who we see as one of the most impactful, community-based organizations in New York,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. “It’s an honor to align with them to introduce this great game, and more importantly, the career opportunities these young adults can take advantage of within the growing golf industry.”

The “Leading with You” Panel will feature Troon Golf DE&I Director Kendall Murphy, PGA, Regional Vice President of Enterprise Holdings for Long Island John Mackey, and Niara Consulting Founder Jodi Brockington, as they share their unique career journeys.

“The One Hundred Black Men of New York’s partnership with the PGA of America underscores a unique opportunity to bring golf to inner city children who otherwise might never have exposure to such an important game,” said One Hundred Black Men of New York Interim Executive Director Erik Cliette. “Our Junior One Hundred students may not immediately appreciate the opportunity before them; however, as their corporate experience deepens, and they understand that golf is a significant platform for advancement, I am confident that their appreciation for the game, the exposure, and this opportunity will deepen also.”

This is the second year OHBM has joined forces with the PGA of America; PGA REACH, the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America; and PGA WORKS, a strategic initiative designed to diversify the golf industry’s workforce, to host the Junior One Hundred Challenge.

About One Hundred Black Men of New York

In 1963, The One Hundred Black Men, Inc. was formed as an organization of like-minded business, political, and community leaders who banded together to advocate for community condition-improvement. These men envisioned themselves to be a unified Black male organization that would use their voices to address inequities, injustices, and prejudices affecting African Americans. These founding visionaries included Robert Mangum, Cyril Tyson, J. Bruce Llewellyn, Jackie Robinson, Livingston Wingate, Andrew Hatcher and David Dinkins.

As a symbol of solidarity, the group embraced the name, One Hundred Black Men. This new, powerful civic organization would grow to be a significant voice for black people, black businesses, and community improvement. OHBM provides scholarships, educational support, economic empowerment, mentoring, health and wellness initiatives and is an overall African American community voice. For more information, visit OHBM.org.

ABOUT PGA REACH

PGA Foundation, Inc. d/b/a PGA REACH is the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America. The mission of PGA REACH is to Impact Lives Through Golf. For more information, visit PGAREACH.org, follow @PGAREACH on Twitter and Instagram, and find us on Facebook.

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world’s largest sports organizations, composed of more than 28,000 PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and inclusion in the game of golf. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.