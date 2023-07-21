President Biden’s Epic Marjorie Taylor Greene Troll: 40 Million Views and Counting

The 30-second clip, originally from Greene’s passionate speech to young conservatives, has garnered over 40 million views on social media and has left even Republicans amazed at its gangster-level savviness.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

In a stunning display of political finesse, President Joe Biden trolled his Republican nemesis, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, with a masterful campaign ad that has taken the internet by storm.

The 30-second clip, originally from Greene’s passionate speech to young conservatives, has garnered over 40 million views on social media and has left even Democrats amazed at its gangster-level savviness.

During her speech, Greene compared President Biden’s policy accomplishments to those of former President Lyndon B. Johnson’s “Great Society” social programs.

Biden endorsed the comparison and decided to take things up a notch by turning the spotlight on the controversial congresswoman.

Biden’s team promptly snatched the moment and posted the clip on the President’s Twitter account, accompanied by the classic caption: “I approve this message.”

And that was just the beginning of the ad’s meteoric rise.

The ad ingeniously used Greene’s own words to showcase Biden signing groundbreaking legislation and making enthusiastic stops across the country to promote his ambitious “Investing in America” agenda.

The video was slick, fun, and aggressively highlighted Biden’s significant public investments in social infrastructure and environmental programs, echoing the legacies of presidents Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Lydon Baines Johnson.

“Joe Biden had the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs that is actually finishing what FDR started, that LBJ expanded on, and Joe Biden is attempting to complete,” Greene’s voice boomed in the ad.

The clip continued with Greene mentioning the vast range of programs Biden is working on, from education and medical care to urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, and labor unions.

Greene may have intended to criticize the government led by Biden, describing it as “one big fat, bloated machine,” but the ad cleverly flipped her narrative on its head.

Biden’s team seized on them as opportunities for the American dream to thrive.

Historically, Democrats have received criticism for stumbling in their messaging and failing to hit back at their opponents effectively.

But Biden’s ad demonstrated a fresh, assertive approach, showcasing the President’s team’s prowess in leveraging social media to their advantage.

Within days, the ad went viral, drawing attention from all corners of the political spectrum.

It resonated with the public, particularly young voters, who appreciated the ad’s humor and cleverness.

Even some Republicans begrudgingly acknowledged the brilliance of the maneuver.

With its massive success on social media, the ad achieved something extraordinary: it sparked honest conversations about policy accomplishments and the potential for building a brighter future through public investments.

It proved that a well-crafted ad using the words of a staunch political opponent could not only score points but also inspire positive discussions about the nation’s direction.

In an era where social media shapes political conversations, Biden’s epic troll demonstrates that humor and cunning can go a long way toward captivating hearts and minds.