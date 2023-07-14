Queen Mother Harmon Celebrates 92nd Birthday

By Voice & Viewpoint Staff

It was billed as a Family Reunion, hosted by Queen Mother Kathleen Harmon, but it was a pre-birthday party celebrating her 92nd year which officially occurs in just a few weeks. Everyone was on hand, as if her birthday were today. Elected officials from Secretary of State to President Pro Tem of the Senate to members of Congress like Congresswoman Barbara Lee; local elected and appointed officials and just plain everyday people came with Resolutions and honors including the granting of an Honorary Doctorate Degree of Human Letters and Law. This was with the full cap and gown. The Harmon clan was present with children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. This was an exciting evening for a person who has given so many years to all of San Diego.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MRS./DR. KATHLEEN HARMON