Renowned Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump and Co-Counsel Ray Hamlin Set to “Unveil Shocking Revelations” in Malcolm X Assassination Conspiracy

They are expected to reveal that they’ve successfully uncovered a conspiracy to kill the legendary leader. Malcolm X was assassinated on February 21, 1965, at the Audubon Ballroom in New York City, at the age of 39.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

Celebrated civil rights attorney Ben Crump, alongside co-counsel Ray Hamlin, have announced that they will unveil bombshell developments in the alleged assassination conspiracy of Malcolm X.

A media alert said the event, planned for Tuesday, July 25, promises to shed new light on the tragic event that shook the nation more than half a century ago.

The attorneys filed a notice of claim earlier this year, signaling their intent to sue various government agencies, including the NYPD, for their alleged involvement in the assassination and subsequent fraudulent concealment of evidence related to Malcolm X’s murder.

They are expected to reveal that they’ve successfully uncovered a conspiracy to kill the legendary leader.

Malcolm X was assassinated on February 21, 1965, at the Audubon Ballroom in New York City, at the age of 39.

The circumstances surrounding his death have long been disputed, with allegations of connections to federal and New York government agencies, including the FBI and CIA, generating widespread controversy.

A turning point came in 2021, when two men previously convicted of Malcolm’s assassination had their convictions overturned.

The Manhattan district attorney and lawyers for the men revealed that a meticulous 22-month investigation found evidence of prosecutorial misconduct where prosecutors withheld key evidence that might have led to their acquittal.

Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson, both members of the Nation of Islam at the time of the killing, spent decades behind bars for the murder.

Malcolm’s daughters had formally requested authorities reopen the murder investigation based on new evidence.

Ilyasah Shabazz, one of the icon’s six daughters, emphasized the importance of pursuing evidence that could provide deeper insights into the truth behind the tragic event.

The most recently revealed evidence included a deathbed letter of confession from a former police officer, Raymond Wood, who allegedly claimed that the New York police and the FBI conspired in Malcolm’s murder.

Wood asserted that his job was to ensure the arrest of Malcolm’s security team days before the fatal shooting in Manhattan.

Malcolm had distanced himself from the Nation of Islam at the time of his death, which some speculated added complexity to the motives behind the assassination.

“Any evidence that provides greater insight into the truth behind that terrible tragedy should be thoroughly investigated,” Shabazz said in 2021.