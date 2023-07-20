Robert Marquel Young was born on January 9, 1969 in Cleveland, OH. He was the firstborn to Carol and Robert Young. The family moved from Cleveland to Hawaii when Robert was a young boy. Shortly after, they made their roots in San Diego, California in 1970.

Robert was a big-hearted, adventurous, sports-loving kid, but mostly, he perfected

the role of big brother. Robert played in the little league for the Dodgers at Southeast and Pop Warner for Valencia Park. It was through youth sports that he developed several close, lifelong friendships.

Robert attended and graduated from Morse High School and was a star cornerback on the football team. He also wrote for the school newspaper. Robert got his first job laying base in construction and used his earnings to get his first apartment at the age of 18.

Robert married Shalisa Wilson in 2001, and the couple welcomed their only child

together, Marquel Thomas Young.

Robert worked as a Skycap at the San Diego International Airport. However, most

of the work he did throughout his life revolved around cooking. Robert loved his wife, family, and old school music. He was a bonafide Rastafarian, and a die-hard Lakers, Raiders, and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He called basketball a game of poetry in motion.

Robert’s favorite TV shows were Martin, Everybody Loves Raymond, Perry Mason, and 60 Minutes. His favorite movies were Titanic and The Hunt for Red October. Robert also enjoyed reading, mostly the Bible and Moby Dick, or anything written by Assata Shakur, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Coretta Scott King.

On June 18, 2023, the day of his transition, the last words he heard were of scripture that he asked to be read to him; “It’s more blessed to give than to receive.”

Robert is survived by his wife of 29 years; Shalisa, his sons; Robert Mandela Young and Marquel Thomas Young, siblings; Marie Young of the Philippines, Kimberly McMann, Reese (Nina) Young and Kaci (Jamone) Patterson, who all live in Los Angeles, mother-in-law Emma Wilson of San Diego, sister-in-law Sadalya Diamond, brother-in-law Stefan Wilson, uncles; Ted Johnson, William Mines, Gary Henderson, Rodney Henderson, and Thomas “Skip” Appling, aunts; Anita Miller and Valerie Appling, best friends; Morgan Long and Tim Robertson, Donnie, Lamont, Cass Jr, a host of extended family including first, second, and third cousins, nieces and nephews, church family, and friends.