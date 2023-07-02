Sacramento Observer Dominates NNPA Fund Messenger Awards; Larry Lee Wins Publisher of Year

The Russwurm Award is presented to the top Black-owned newspaper in the country.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

The Sacramento Observer added the seventh John B. Russwurm Award to its storied history, scoring a resounding victory during the National Newspaper Publishers Association Fund’s Messenger Awards.

In all, the publication, established in 1962, took home 16 awards including Publisher of the Year.

Observer Publisher Larry Lee thanked his NNPA peers and his staff for the newspaper’s continued success.

“On a very humbling night during the NNPA Fund Messenger Awards, the Sacramento Observer won 16 awards including the Russwurm Award as the nation’s best Black newspaper,” Lee celebrated.

“I was also awarded Publisher of the Year. I cannot express how proud I am of our team,” he said.

The 2023 NNPA Fund Messenger Awards took place in Nashville, Tenn., during the NNPA’s annual convention.

Legendary Tennessee Tribune Publisher Rosetta Miller-Perry served as host and help guide members of the Black Press through Music City with a reception and tour of the National Museum of African American Music, and a taste of southern hospitality.

The annual awards help bolster a week of meetings, panel discussions, and other events that brings together more than 200 African American publishers and media company owners, their partners, and sponsors.

While the Observer took home the biggest awards haul, other multiple award winners included the Atlanta Voice, Houston Defender, Philadelphia Tribune, and the Washington Informer.

Below is a list of winners from the NNPA Fund Messenger Awards.

NNPA FUND MESSENGER AWARDS 2023

Category winners

Newsletter Excellence Award Michigan Chronicle

Newsletter Excellence Award New Pittsburg Courier

Newsletter Excellence Award The Philadelphia Tribune

Category winners

Layout & Design (Tabloid) – Robert L. Vann Award Houston Defender

Layout & Design (Tabloid) – Robert L. Vann Award The Observer Newspapers

Layout & Design (Tabloid) – Robert L. Vann Award Washington Informer

Category winners

Original Photography Use Award Atlanta Voice

Original Photography Use Award Birmingham Times

Original Photography Use Award St. Louis American

Category winners

Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle – Ada S. Franklin Award Houston Defender

Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle – Ada S. Franklin Award Michigan Chronicle

Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle – Ada S. Franklin Award The Observer Newspapers

Category winners

Health – Emory O. Jackson Award Atlanta Voice

Health – Emory O. Jackson Award The Observer Newspapers

Health – Emory O. Jackson Award Houston Defender

Category winners

Special Edition – Leon W. Washington Award Seattle Medium

Special Edition – Leon W. Washington Award The Philadelphia Tribune

Special Edition – Leon W. Washington Award The Observer Newspapers

Category winners

Faith & Religion Award The New York Amsterdam News

Faith & Religion Award The Philadelphia Tribune

Faith & Religion Award Wave Community Newspapers

Category winners

Education – Frank L. Stanley Award Birmingham Times

Education – Frank L. Stanley Award Houston Defender

Education – Frank L. Stanley Award Washington Informer

Category winners

Video Campaign Award Atlanta Voice

Video Campaign Award Texas Metro News

Video Campaign Award The Observer Newspapers

Category winners

Layout & Design (Broadsheet) – Robert L. Vann Award Afro American Newspaper (Baltimore)

Layout & Design (Broadsheet) – Robert L. Vann Award Michigan Chronicle

Layout & Design (Broadsheet) – Robert L. Vann Award The Philadelphia Tribune

Category winners

Community Engagement – W. A. Scott II Award Houston Defender

Community Engagement – W. A. Scott II Award St. Louis American

Community Engagement – W. A. Scott II Award The New York Amsterdam News

Category winners

Youth & Children Award Atlanta Voice

Youth & Children Award Houston Defender

Youth & Children Award New Tri-State Defender

Category winners

Social & Criminal Justice – Ida B. Wells Award Final Call

Social & Criminal Justice – Ida B. Wells Award St. Louis American

Social & Criminal Justice – Ida B. Wells Award The New York Amsterdam News

Category winners

Editorial & Opinion -Robert S. Abbott Award St. Louis American

Editorial & Opinion -Robert S. Abbott Award The Observer Newspapers

Editorial & Opinion -Robert S. Abbott Award The Philadelphia Tribune

Category winners

Community Service – Carl Murphy Award Washington Informer

Community Service – Carl Murphy Award The Observer Newspapers

Community Service – Carl Murphy Award The New York Amsterdam News

Category winners

Facebook Campaign Award Atlanta Voice

Facebook Campaign Award The New York Amsterdam News

Facebook Campaign Award The Observer Newspapers

Category winners

Instagram Campaign Award Houston Forward Times

Instagram Campaign Award New Pittsburg Courier

Instagram Campaign Award The Observer Newspapers

Category winners

Enviroment – Wilbert L Holloway The Observer Newspapers

Enviroment – Wilbert L Holloway The New York Amsterdam News

Enviroment – Wilbert L Holloway Washington Informer

Category winners

Sports – Don King Award Houston Defender

Sports – Don King Award New Pittsburg Courier

Sports – Don King Award Seattle Medium

Category winners

Entertainment – Armstrong Ellington Award The New York Amsterdam News

Entertainment – Armstrong Ellington Award The Observer Newspapers

Entertainment – Armstrong Ellington Award Wave Community Newspapers

Category winners

Newspaper Excellence – John H. Sengstacke Award Houston Defender

Newspaper Excellence – John H. Sengstacke Award Birmingham Times

Newspaper Excellence – John H. Sengstacke Award The Observer Newspapers

Category winners

Business Award Michigan Chronicle

Business Award The Observer Newspapers

Business Award Wave Community Newspapers

Category winners

Website Excellence – A.Philip Randolph Award The Observer Newspapers

Website Excellence – A.Philip Randolph Award Washington Informer

Website Excellence – A.Philip Randolph Award Houston Forward Times

Category winners

Original Advertising Campaign – E. Washington Rhodes Award Afro American Newspaper (Baltimore)

Original Advertising Campaign – E. Washington Rhodes Award Houston Defender

Original Advertising Campaign – E. Washington Rhodes Award The Philadelphia Tribune

Newspaper Excellence Award

New Pittsburgh Courier full editions – Feb. 9, Feb. 16, Feb. 23

Voter outreach rally kicks off on King Day

Houston Defender Layout – Tabloid

The Sacramento Observer

8/25/2022 & 9/1/2022

Election Central: The People Have Spoken

Summerfest, food and fun

School Shooting

Black women & Alopecia by ReShonda Tate | Black Maternity Crisis by Aswad Walker

Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle

Lifestyle

The Faces of Atlanta Medical Center *series*

Our Birth Stories

No Way Out? Black male suicides by ReShonda Tate

Seattle Medium Juneteenth Edition

Black History Month: The making of Jackie Robinson (75th anniversary)

A Culture Of Care: Black Nurses Special Edition

Faith and Religion stories

Sharon Baptist Church: Celebrating 40 pastoral years together

Church at the Crossroads: Waning attendance stifling churches

Maranathan Academy Still Serves Critical Need

Black Families choosing homeschooling

Group Challenges Colleges to Better Accommodate Student Parents

REACTION: Herschel Walker vs Senator Raphael Warnock square off in only Debate

10 Year Aniversary

The Sacramento Observer

AFRO Layout & Design July 8 & 15, 2022

Layout & Design Broadsheet

Voter outreach rally kicks off on King Day

Houston Defender “State of Black Women” The Power of Our Vote

35th Annual Salute to Excellence in Education Multi-Media Coverage:

Community Engagement

Dynamite Dance Factory epitomizes owner Kyri Hayes vision for youth dance

Gen Z & Voting: How young people could shape elections

Black Cosplayers are Creating Their Own World in the Cosplay Community

Hell on earth in Alabama

The Kevin Johnson story – In search of humanity

STOP THE BLOODSHED: Community demands, ‘Keep the bullets in the chamber’

Coming together as community in wake of tragedy

Reparations

Mayor: Lead or leave

Our House – Keeping Homes Black Owned in the DMV

The Sacramento Observer – Grand Jury

Blacklight Fact Checks

Ethnic Media Collaboration conversation w/ Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock

Beyond the Barrel of the Gun

The Sacramento Observer

Worth the Weight

New Pittsburgh Courier’s Instagram page keeps Black Pittsburgh informed

The Sacramento Observer

Heatwave

Climate goals, climate justice: Who gets left behind?

Many School Uniforms Contain Potentially Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals’: Study

Sports: March 10 & 17 – Deion Sanders impact – Terrance Harris | Jodie B. Jiles

New Pittsburgh Courier sports sections, Sept. 21 and Sept. 28

The Grid – Seattle Medium Youth Football Coverage

Seun Kuti rocks Sony Hall

The Sacramento Observer

Local entertainment coverage

Houston Defender – Oct 13, 20, 27

General Excellence

The Sacramento Observer

Banking on Detroit’s African American Communities_Donald James

Black Women Businesses

‘Tyler Perry like’ studios to provide economic boom for L.A.

The Sacramento Observer

www.washingtoninformer.com

Digital Excellence

130th Anniversary Gala Advertising Campaign

Houston Defender SMART MARKETING EVENTS

Our Community. Our Health