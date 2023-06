By Voice and Viewpoint Staff Writer

On June 3rd, 2023, awards were given to two outstanding Saint Rita Catholic School students, Steve and Zoe, for their exceptional GPAs.

The school was packed with families and students, with laptops gifted to the two students in recognition of their academic efforts, which Steve and Zoe were both surprised to receive. St. Rita’s is thankful for the generous donations given to the students, who are working to achieve gold in their lives.