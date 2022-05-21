San Diego Black Film Festival Returns For a Weekend of Inspiration

Local Black filmmakers were honored by the San Diego Black Film Festival (SDBFF) over the weekend of April 27 to May 1, a change from the usual January date that the festival usually holds.

By Voice & Viewpoint Staff

Two honorees were the daughter and granddaughter of local San Diegan, Abena Bradford. Her kin, Safiya and Soraya Andrews, traveled to America’s Finest City from Tempe, Arizona to attend the event.

The mother-daughter duo, who work under their film company, She’s A Beast, won the title of Best Short for their film “Quarantine.” Their film was lauded for showing how the initial pandemic lockdowns affected African Americans. Soraya Andrews also read a poem she wrote for Dr. Shirley Weber, California’s Secretary of State, who was in attendance as a special guest.

“My daughter and granddaughter wanted to say thank you to all of San Diego who came out and supported them, as well as made their stay here enjoyable,” exclaimed Ms. Bradford.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the SDBFF was unable to be held in person until now. The festival, usually held every year during the last week of January, was established in 2002 and has grown to become one of the largest film festivals in the country that is devoted to Black filmmakers.

The weekend was a success and helped promote the work of our local Black filmmakers, writers, and actors. The next SDBFF will be held in January 2023. For more information, visit www.sdbff.com.