San Diego County Beach Advisories

By VOICE & VIEWPOINT NEWSWIRE

Planning a trip to the beach this week. Before you decide to walk along the shore to get your feet wet, take note of the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality (DEHQ) recent beach management actions, released on Monday, July 24, 2023.

New Beach Management Actions:

Warning – Silver Strand Shoreline

DEHQ has issued a water contact warning for Silver Strand Shoreline. South swell conditions are present and pushing ocean waters from the south to the north (transboundary flows). Beachgoers are advised that bacteria levels exceed State health standards and ocean waters may contain sewage and cause illness.

On-going Beach Management Actions:

Advisory – Bayside Park at J St., Tidelands Park, San Diego River Outlet, North Cove Vacation Isle, La Jolla Cove, Avenida De La Playa, and Children’s Pool

The above beaches remain under advisory. Beach goers are advised that bacteria levels have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness.

Warning – Imperial Beach Shoreline

The Imperial Beach Shoreline remains under warning. South swell conditions are present and pushing ocean waters from the south to the north (transboundary flows). Beachgoers are advised that bacteria levels exceed State health standards and ocean waters may contain sewage and may cause illness.

Closure – Tijuana Slough Shoreline

The ocean shoreline from the International Border to the South end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact. The public is advised to avoid water contact as the water is impacted by sewage and may cause illness.

For updates on beach advisory and closure information please visit our website at www.sdbeachinfo.com or call the 24-hr. hotline at (619) 338-2073.