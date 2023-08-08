San Diego Free Tuition Program Deadline is Nearing

By VOICE & VIEWPOINT NEWSWIRE

The San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) has reached a record number of applications for the San Diego Promise, a two-year tuition-free program toward San Diego City, Mesa, and Miramar colleges. Applications for the fall semester will remain open through August 14.

The SDCCD has already received 5,275 San Diego Promise applications for fall 2023, nearly a 6% increase from last fall.

Launched by the SDCCD in 2016, graduating high school seniors, first-time college students and returning SDCCD students who have not enrolled in courses for three or more semesters (not including summer session) qualify for the San Diego Promise. Foster youth, Veterans of U.S. Armed Forces, formerly incarcerated, undocumented students, and adult learners transitioning to college from the San Diego College of Continuing Education are also welcome to apply. Applicants must be California residents or AB 540 eligible and have completed a high school diploma or high school equivalency.

In addition to a free community college education, every Promise student is granted waived health fees and has access to peer mentors, success coaches, and academic counseling. The program offers grants to those who demonstrate financial need to offset the cost of textbooks and instructional supplies. A limited number of laptops are available for Promise students.

To apply, go to the SDCCD Promise website (sdccd.edu/promise) and fill out a questionnaire. The application deadline is August 14. For help with the application, the SDCCD outreach team hosts weekly Zoom Drop-In Hours.

The Promise program requires students to complete a financial aid application (Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA) or CA Dream Act) and to enroll in a minimum of 12 units each semester.

Students and parents interested in learning more about the San Diego Promise, are encouraged to register for a virtual information night at 6 p.m. on August 17.