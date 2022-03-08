San Diego Unified Selects Dr. Lamont Jackson as Superintendent

The Board of Education voted unanimously on March 7, 2022, to hire Dr. Lamont Jackson as Superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District.

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

Dr. Jackson takes office as superintendent of California’s second-largest district immediately, with the Board set to ratify his contract March 22 after accepting all terms.

A San Diego native and a graduate of San Diego Unified schools, Dr. Jackson began his career in the district as a teaching assistant, and has served as a teacher, coach, principal, human resources chief, Area Superintendent, and mostly recently as Interim Superintendent.

“San Diego Unified has defined so much of my life as a student and educator. It is my privilege to accept the position of superintendent, and to give back to the community that has given so much to me,” Dr. Jackson said.

The Board voted to hire Dr. Jackson today following a year-long superintendent search process that included robust public engagement and oversight by a 48-member advisory committee made up of community leaders and representing the district’s diverse student population.

“The Board of Education is proud to welcome Dr. Jackson as San Diego Unified’s next permanent superintendent,” said Board of Education President Dr. Sharon Whitehurst-Payne. “With a deep commitment to equity, inclusion, and empathy for all students and employees, Dr. Jackson is the right person to lead San Diego Unified as we emerge from the pandemic and these unprecedented times.”

Dr. Jackson grew up in San Diego and attended elementary and middle school in the district before graduating from Clairemont High School. Dr. Jackson graduated from San Diego State University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and social sciences. He also holds a master’s degree and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of San Diego. “I am excited about the future of San Diego Unified with Dr. Jackson as our superintendent,” said Board Vice President Sabrina Bazzo. “Dr. Jackson is a true San Diego Unified success story who is committed to our students, staff and community.”

The Board appointed Dr. Jackson as Interim Superintendent in January 2021 after former Superintendent Cindy Marten was called on by the Biden Administration for the office of Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education. Dr. Jackson and Dr. Susan Enfield, Superintendent of the Highline Public Schools, were named San Diego Unified superintendent finalists by the Board in December.

San Diego Unified had a comprehensive superintendent search process that included input from the community, staff, and students. The process culminated with a superintendent forum Feb. 26 that allowed community members to ask questions of the superintendent finalists and hear from them directly.

For more information, visit the San Diego Unified School District’s website.