San Diego’s Buffalo Soldiers Celebrate Their 20th Anniversary

By Trooper Rachel Hilliard, President, San Diego Chapter Buffalo Soldiers

On 30 June 2023, hosted at the Jacobs Center, there was a celebration of the 20th Anniversary for the San Diego Chapter Buffalo Soldiers, and the theme was “Stand Tall, Stand Proud”.

It is a fitting theme as we reflect on the great legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers and highlight our Guest Speaker, who is the 1st African American female active-duty engineer, Brigadier General Antoinette R. Gant. She is a Commander of the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ South Pacific Division. Her message delivered was a focus on encouraging, educating, developing, and remembering where we have come from and that we can accomplish anything we set our minds to if we walk by Faith and trust the process. [Her speech focused] on opportunities in education within the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) fields.

The San Diego chapter was founded by Vince Lemons in 2003. Celebrating these two decades of history San Diego Chapter President Rachel Hilliard has continued to keep the spirit of those brave soldiers alive, including past Chapter members who have gone to Fiddlers’ Green. At several tables were Troopers’ names’, and bios such as Trooper Ernest Collier, an original Buffalo Soldier, Trooper Robert Joyce, and Trooper Walter Earl Jones. San Diego Chapter Buffalo Soldiers remain true to their founding values and to our commitment to honor the Legacy of Buffalo Soldiers.

As we celebrate this monumental occasion, we are reminded that it represents an exceptional moment in our chapter’s history, and we take great pride in serving our community by our mission to maintain the standards of the Buffalo Soldiers. We do this by supporting educational events, and historical lectures within the communities.

Our event catered to over 200 Government, State, and community guests. Our community leaders and peers showed up and showed out. The chapter was recognized and presented with plaques of Congratulations for our 20th Anniversary and that we do matter and make a difference within the community. There were displays of history and historical artifacts, Buffalo Soldier community event photos, as well as an exhibit of Private William Cathay’s (only female Buffalo Soldier) uniform with canteen, replica rifle, M1861 Springfield Rifle Musket with bayonet, US Kepi with Infantry brass hat insignia, as well as other items or that era.

I’m so proud of the commitment of the San Diego Chapter Buffalo Soldiers and for their contributions and would like chapter members to continue to “Stand Tall, Stand Proud”! We celebrate and honor our legacy as we continue to be an example to complete the mission to “Preserve, Promote and Perpetuate the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers”.

Thank you to all who supported and celebrated with us.