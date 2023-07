Leave No Veteran Homeless initiative on July 6th, 2023 at 10:00am at the County Administration Center.

Dear Community,



Please save the date for the official launch of the San Diego County Leave No Veteran Homeless initiative on July 6th, 2023 at 10:00am at the County Administration Center. Watch on Facebook Live or stand with us as we announce a region wide initiative.

Thank you,

Live Well San Diego CFBOR Sector