SD Community College District BHM Events

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

The San Diego Community College District is celebrating Black History Month with films, Black storytelling, a remembrance of the Tulsa race massacre, and more. In addition, KSDS Jazz 88, which is housed at San Diego City College, will be celebrating Black History Month by shining a light on The Bebop Era with homages to legends such as Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, and Fats Domino.



All events are free and open to the public. Among the highlights:

Friday, February 19, from 5 to 8 p.m.



Fences



Screening of this film based on the August Wilson play that is the sixth in the 10-part Pittsburgh Cycle is sponsored by City College Umoja, HUBU, City Scholars, Diversity Committee, and San Diego State University’s Africana Studies.

Here is the Zoom link

Saturday, February 20, from 6 to 8 p.m.



Ask Your Mama: The Langston Hughes Project



The Langston Hughes Project is a multimedia concert performance of Langston Hughes’ kaleidoscopic jazz poem suite “Ask Your Mama: 12 Moods for Jazz.” This is a virtual presentation with Dr. Ron McCurdy, professor of Music at the USC Thornton School of Music, and includes performance and discussion.

Here is the Zoom link (Meeting ID 752 496 5099)

Wednesday, February 24, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.



Black Excellence Across the Industries



Organized by City College Job Program Coordinator Sasha Knox, this panel discussion with black industry leaders explores the region’s top hiring sectors.

Here is the Zoom link

Wednesday, February 24, from 6 to 8 p.m.



The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song



Second of two sessions on The Black Church, PBS series chronicling the rich history that is part of the African-American experience. Episodes 3 and 4 (‘God Will Make A Way’ and ‘Crisis of Faith’) cover the pivotal period of Black churches at the turn of the 20th century and the crossroads Black churches found themselves in after Black leader such as The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Sponsored by Mesa College.

You can access the film through this link

Thursday, February 25, from 4 to 6 p.m.



Eye on Black Studies: Celebrating the Legacy and Continued Mission of Black Studies



A reflection on Black History Month at Mesa College and a discussion about the legacy and mission of Black Studies after 50 years at Mesa College.

Here is the Zoom link (Meeting ID 928 4122 7065)

Friday, February 26, from 5 to 8 p.m.



King in the Wilderness

This documentary chronicling the final chapters of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life is sponsored by City College Umoja, HUBU, City Scholars, Diversity Committee, and San Diego State University’s Africana Studies.

Here is the Zoom link https://sdsu.zoom.us/j/83968158717#success

Black History Month evolved from Negro History Week, the second week of February – which includes the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln and was sponsored by what is today known as the Association for the Study of African American Life founded by historian Carter Woodson and minister Jesse Moorland. The first Negro History Week was held in 1926. Black History Month was officially recognized by President Gerald Ford in 1976 and has been designated by every American president since.