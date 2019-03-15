Photo Caption: San Diego City College Vice President of Student Services, Denise Whisenhunt, speaks at the City Women Rock event in March 2018.

By: Jack Beresford, SDCCD

The San Diego Community College District (SDCCD), San Diego City, Mesa, and Miramar colleges, and San Diego Continuing Education will celebrate Women’s History Month with exhibits, films, speakers, and more. Women’s History Month, which evolved from Women’s History Week first introduced beginning March 7, 1982, commemorates and encourages the study of the vital role of women in American history.

Among the events throughout the SDCCD:

Friday, March 1, from 9:30 a.m. to noon

Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise

The San Diego Miramar College Diversity and International Education Committee kicks off Women’s History Month with a screening of the documentary Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise followed by a discussion.

San Diego Miramar College, Room H-105, 10440 Black Mountain Road, 92126

Thursday, March 7, from 12:45 to 2:10 p.m.

Women of Islam: Veiling and Seclusion

A screening of the 2004 film by Farheen Umar, who traveled to countries in the Muslim world to speak with women about the veil or hijab. This film, followed by a discussion, reveals the diversity of Muslim culture and the real reasons Muslim women choose to cover or not.

San Diego City College, MS-162, 1313 Park Blvd., 92101

Friday, March 8, from 12 to 2 p.m.

Gender Differences in Achievement Motivation: The Effect of Expectations

A discussion led by Mesa College Psychology Professor Christina Crosby that is part of a Social Sciences lecture series.

San Diego Mesa College, MC-211B, 7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111

Friday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City Women Rock

City Women Rock is a one-day summit dedicated to inspiring, encouraging and empowering leadership development. The summit will also provide self-care awareness for City College women who serve in multiple roles as leaders and care givers within their home and college communities.

San Diego City College, Saville Theatre, 14th and C streets, 92101

Thursday, March 14, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Women Victim/Women Survivor Panel

Panelists will raise awareness of on-going issues surrounding the exploitation of and violence against women and children. Discussion will involve various topics including sexual assault, domestic violence, sex trafficking, and labor exploitation. The panel participants are representatives from the Center for Community Solutions, Mesa College Police Department, The Center for Justice and Reconciliation, and a survivor of the sex trafficking trade.

San Diego Mesa College, MC-211, 7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111

Thursday, March 14, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

RBG and the Journey Toward Equality

The Mesa Women in Law Club is organizing a viewing of “RBG,” a documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, followed by a discussion.

San Diego Mesa College, SB-12, 7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111

Monday, March 18, from 2:20 to 3:45 p.m.

Speak Out: Female Scientists, Scholars, and Sociologists.

Mesa College Sociology Professor Richard Bravo provides a historical and contemporary account of notable women scholars and sociologists and the role of society and the media in marginalizing those voices. This event concludes with a commentary on how to improve discussions of women’s achievements effectively in the classroom.

San Diego Mesa College, G-107, 7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111

Tuesday, March 19, from 7 to 9 p.m.

“She Was Warned”

An evening of storytelling from 10 ordinary, diverse women taking 10 minutes each to talk about their experiences with dismantling barriers, building bridges, and making history.

San Diego City College, Black Box Theater, 1313 Park Blvd., 92101

Tuesday, March 19, from 11:10 a.m. to 12:35 p.m.

Forum on Women and Gender Bias in the Workplace.

A panel featuring women employed in various professions around San Diego, featuring revelations about implicit and explicit gender biases women encounter in the workforce. Presented by the Women’s Studies Advisory Committee.

San Diego Mesa College, G-101, 7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111

Wednesday, March 20, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

8th Annual Gracia Molina de Pick Feminist Lecture Series Presents Sylvia Enrique

Sylvia Enrique – an accomplished stage and screen actor (Sarah Landon and the Paranormal Hour; Goodbye, My Friend) and a founding member of Amigos del Rep, which promotes Chicano/Latino-themed plays and educational events for the San Diego Repertory Theatre – is the featured speaker at this year’s event.

San Diego Mesa College, MC-211A/B, 7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111

Thursday, March 21, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

8th Annual Gracia Molina de Pick Feminist Lecture Series:

Chicano Tributes: Activist Women of the Civil Rights Movement; Stories for the New Generation

Panel discussion and book signing featuring Rita Sanchez, SDCCD Board of Trustees President Maria Nieto Senour, Alessandra Moctezuma, and Linda LeGerrette. Learn first-hand about local women who thrived and flourished as part of the struggle for equal opportunities and social justice during the late-20th century and beyond.

San Diego Mesa College, MC-211A/B, 7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111

Thursday, March 21, 5 p.m.

Vagina Monologues – bilingual version

San Diego Mesa College students, faculty, and staff are pleased to present a bilingual Spanish-English production of the Obie Award-winning tour of the forbidden zone. The Vagina Monologues is a collection of curated stories that reflect, revere, and empower women of different life experiences. Proceeds from the performance will benefit the International Network of Hearts, a non-profit organization dedicated to restoring the lives of survivors of human trafficking and sexual violence.

San Diego Mesa College, Apolliad Theater, 7250 Mesa College Drive, 92111

As one of the largest of California’s 73 community college districts, the San Diego Community College District serves approximately 100,000 students annually through three two-year colleges and San Diego Continuing Education. The three colleges, San Diego City College, San Diego Mesa College, and San Diego Miramar College, offer associate degrees and certificates in occupational programs that prepare students for transfer to four-year colleges and entry-level jobs. Mesa College also offers a bachelor’s degree in Health Information Management. Continuing Education offers noncredit adult education at seven campuses throughout San Diego.