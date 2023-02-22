Senate Candidate Barbara Lee Speaks to San Diego Black Women’s Democtratic Club

It is intentional that Representative Lee is officially launching her campaign in Black History Month. There have only been two Black women senators in the nearly 240-year history of the United States since 1789; now vice president Kamala Harris and former Illinois senator Carol Moseley Braun.

By Women of Color Roar Media

(San Diego) – The Black and African Women Rise Democratic Club of San Diego (BAWR), will host Congresswoman Barbara Lee at their Sunday, February 26, 2023, membership meeting via Zoom at 2:30 pm. The public is invited to attend. REGISTRATION

Lee filed a “Barbara Lee for US Senate” campaign with the Federal Election Commission on February 15, one day after California’s longtime senior Senator, Dianne Feinstein, announced that she would not be seeking reelection in 2024.

It is intentional that Representative Lee is officially launching her campaign in Black History Month. There have only been two Black women senators in the nearly 240-year history of the United States since 1789; now vice president Kamala Harris and former Illinois senator Carol Moseley Braun.

In addition to filling a void in representation, as there are no Black women serving in the Senate, Congresswoman Lee brings a decades long resume in public service. Lee, who represents an Oakland-area district, is currently serving her 13th full term in Congress, which she first entered after a 1998 special election.

“The mission of BAWR is to advance the social, economic, and political interests of Black and African women. We are pleased to be the first Democratic Club to offer a platform for Congresswoman Barbara Lee to share her vision and launch her historic bid for the California Senate,” said Alyce Pipkin-Allen founder and co-president. “Black women are the backbone of the Democratic Party and the margin of victory. As the only Black women’s Democratic Club in San Diego and Imperial Counties and one of only three in the entire state of California, we intend to make our voices heard in the senate race and will reach out to all the 2024 candidates.”

BACKGROUND

Congresswoman Lee is the highest ranking African American woman appointed to Democratic Leadership, serving as Co-Chair of the Policy and Steering Committee. As Co-Chair, Rep. Lee works to ensure that committees reflect the diversity, dynamism, and integrity of the Democratic Caucus. She also works to advance the policies that comprise the Democratic “For the People” agenda. In addition, she currently serves as the Chair of the Majority Leader’s Task Force on Poverty and Opportunity, Co-Chair of the Pro-Choice Caucus, and Co-Chair of the Cannabis Caucus. She is the former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus (111th Congress) and co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (109th & 110th Congresses).

Link to Register to Attend: https://bit.ly/BAWR_2023