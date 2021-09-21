Senate Democrats Reportedly Near Deal on Voting Rights Legislation

The For The People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act were introduced in Congress in 2019 and 2021, respectively, but Republicans have united against both measures.

Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

Senate Democrats reportedly are expected to agree as early as Tuesday on an updated version of voting rights legislation the party believes will have the full support of all Democratic senators.

“The member-level discussions are complete,” a source told NBC News, adding that staff members “are going through the text to fix technical issues.”

Democrats have continued to seek avenues to blunt the myriad of voter oppression laws introduced or passed in many Republican-led states like Georgia, Texas, and Florida.

The White House on Monday declined to give credence to a report in Rolling Stone that said President Joe Biden told Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) that he stands ready to push for filibuster reform.

“We keep those personal conversations with congressional leaders private,” White House Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre responded.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) has remained opposed to revamping the filibuster, which most point out is a racist tool to help maintain crippling laws that harm African Americans and other minorities.

He stubbornly asserts that he’s still speaking with “quite a few different Republicans who are very interested in doing something that makes sense.”

The Senate is evenly divided, with Vice President Kamala Harris holding a potential tie-breaking vote.