She Put The “Unity” In Community: How Lincoln’s 2022 Prom Came To Be

Let’s give a huge round of applause to Mrs. Keisha Cornwell-McKinney M.S., Lincoln High School’s Mathematics Department Chair, Educator and Class of 2022 Senior Advisor. As a Math Teacher and Department Chair, Mrs. Cornwell-McKinney noticed that something “wasn’t quite adding up!” There just weren’t enough funds to have Lincoln’s 2022 Senior Prom.

By Toshua Cornwell-Clark, Contributing Writer

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the class of 2022 has not had the traditional high school experience. Unfortunately, these seniors have spent the past two years learning online, in person, or a hybrid of the two. In keeping with the CDC’s guidelines for pandemic precautions, the ability for students to fundraise was limited. Sadly, many families were faced with financial hardships, making this year’s prom ticket sales low, resulting in there not being enough funds for the 2022 Prom.

Mrs. Cornwell-McKinney understood the social and psychological impact that a great disappointment of not having this prom could have on the students. Educators continually stress the importance of working diligently and the rewarding payoff in the end. This senior class has persevered through this pandemic, and letting them down with no reward was not an option for Mrs. Cornwell-McKinney!

Mrs. Cornwell-McKinney penned a letter, asking the community to help her bring this prom to fruition. Within 24 hours, her letter had gone viral on social media, which resulted in Mrs. Cornwell-McKinney being contacted by Coach Armon Harvey from the Harvey Foundation, Dr. Ricky Shabazz, who is President of San Diego City College, Dalesean Lynch, the CEO of Amir Alliance for Success (“the VIP Experience” in company with J.C.Penny for prom clothing), and many other members of the community, who were willing to donate financially and or their resources to make this prom a reality. The contributions were not just financial.

Mrs. Cornwell-McKinney’s mother, Lynn Green, offered her professional services as an event coordinator and CEO of Specialty Decorations and Creations. Her sister, Toshua Cornwell-Clark, owner of the Brows by Tosh salon and a Cosmetology Professor, reached out to her beauty industry friends, Bellus Academy’s Regional Director Ms. Latera Pugh, and the owner of Riggin’s Urban Barber College Mr. Jerry Riggins, who both offered to have their Cosmetology and Barber students provide haircuts, hairstyles, makeup, and nail services, all complimentary to the students.

Because of Keisha Cornwell-McKinney’s community outreach effort, there was a prom. The theme of Lincoln’s 2022 prom was “A Night Under the Stars,” a title so befitting of the occasion, as it seems as though all the stars in the universe have perfectly aligned. The Prom was held on Saturday, May 14th, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Mission Bay. The senior class toasted with sparkling cider and dined under the stars, while dancing the night away under an electrifying, dynamic display of fireworks from Sea World as a finale.

This was an extraordinary night to remember. While some may reach for the moon, Mrs. Keisha Cornwell-McKinney has reached well past Mars. The 2022 seniors will always remember “A Night Under the Stars.” Mrs. Keisha Cornwell- McKinney, please take a bow, because your great effort has put the “Unity” in the word Community. Thank you for all you do for the children in our community.