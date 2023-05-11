Somali Family Service Sounds the Alarm for Emergency Funding to Serve Migrants

Media Contact, Rachel Evans, Somali Family Service

San Diego, May 10, 2023 — As Title 42 lifts May 11th, Somali Family Service (SFS) of San Diego calls for emergency funding to support asylum seekers and other migrants entering the region. SFS, a non-profit organization founded more than 20 years ago, serves refugees and immigrants through health and wellness, microenterprise, youth, and job training programs. The organization’s experiencing an unprecedented and growing surge of requests to assist migrants.

“Desperate individuals and families survived danger, violence, injury, starvation and dehydration — and other brutal conditions too graphic to describe — to reach this country. Many are pleading with us for basic essential items and services. Our culturally and linguistically diverse staff, including case managers and community health workers, are extending themselves to the limits to address this humanitarian crisis – but without funding, our capacity to serve the increasing masses of migrants who seek us out is unsustainable,” Ahmed Sahid, president and CEO of SFS says.

SFS joins with stakeholders throughout San Diego in envisioning an adequately-funded and coordinated effort to support asylum seekers and asylees. “A collaborative approach is the best solution. However, as it stands now, we face a humanitarian crisis which overburdens our county’s resources and leaves people to wander from neighborhood to neighborhood without resource navigation and support services,” Sahid says.

Sahid emphasizes emergency funding is required to address the following needs: emergency shelters, food, baby diapers, hygiene supplies, clothing, case management, language interpretation and translation services, technical support, transportation, medical care/mobile health clinics, legal services, and trauma-informed care.

Donations to Somali Family Service can be sent to: bit.ly/migrantdonation

About: Somali Family Service of San Diego