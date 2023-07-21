More than twenty-five events were happening Stellar Week leading up to the awards ceremony that attracted creatives from near and far.

By Dr. Michelle R. Thompson, M.A.N.D.A.T.E. Records Inc

Stellar Awards return to Las Vegas Nevada and the GODRADIO1.COM team was on location to cover the three-day festivities. This year’s Gospel Music Awards introduced the Stellar + Experience (Stellar + EXP) which provided a full event schedule.

Three full days of interactive activities featuring concerts, panel discussions, master classes, and much more affording fans the opportunity to engage with their favorite artists and producers in the Gospel music industry. More than twenty-five events were happening Stellar Week leading up to the awards ceremony that attracted creatives from near and far.

The 38th Annual Stellar Awards will premiere on the newly-launched Stellar TV. Airdates will range between Monday, July 24 and August 6, 2023, as well as national broadcast syndication from August 7 through September 10, 2023. Follow Stellar Gospel Music Awards on all social media platforms for updates or changes to airtimes in your area.