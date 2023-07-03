Supreme Court Puts the Brakes on Student Loan Relief

After months of waiting, borrowers now have answers on the fate of their federal student loans. The Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s student debt relief plan. The plan would have canceled up to $20,000 in federal loans for eligible borrowers, totaling over $400 billion in relief.
Because of the decisions from the Court, borrowers can expect their student loans to start gaining interest again as early as September and payments to restart in October.
The Court decided on two cases today — Biden v. Nebraska and U.S. Department of Education v. Brown. Both sought to block student loan forgiveness and challenged the president’s authority to push a plan of such magnitude.
In Biden v. Nebraska, six Republican-led states argued that the student-debt plan would harm their states’ tax revenues, as well as harm Missouri-based student-loan servicer MOHELA.
