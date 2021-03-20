Funeral service was held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary, Memory Chapel; interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

SYLVESTER BRIGGINS was born on November 30, 1953 in Shelby County (Helena), Alabama to the union of James and Willie Mae Briggins. He received his formal education at the Shelby County School System and was a graduate of Thompson High School.

After high school, Sylvester moved to Newport News, Virginia where he was employed by the Newport News Shipbuilding & Dry Dock as a Ship Welder. He decided to enlist in the United States Navy; where he served as a Torpedoman’s Mate for 12 years. After leaving the service; he moved to San Diego, California where he began his civilian’s life journey working at North Island Naval Air Station until health issues led him to take disability retirement.

Sylvester enjoyed games of chance, fishing, jazz music, and attending music concerts. He especially enjoyed watching football (diehard Raiders Fan) and tennis. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, San Diego, California. Sylvester passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the San Diego VA Hospital from cardiac arrest. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Willie Mae Briggins; his two brothers, Cleophus and Carl Briggins and a sister, Carolyn Briggins.

Sylvester leaves to cherish his memory: two sons, Terrell Briggins (Amy) of Richmond VA and Tristan Parker of Avondale, AZ; two daughters, Takesha Briggins of Greensboro, NC and Brenae Briggins of San Diego, CA; a grandson, Ryan J. Murray II and a granddaughter, Alesia R. Smallwood both of San Diego, CA; one brother, James “Buster” Brown (Lisa) of Atlanta, GA; two sisters, Janis Ford and Dorothy Valentine both of Milwaukee, WI; uncle, Charles Briggins of Huntsville, AL; his longtime friend, Terri Tazewell of San Diego, CA; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.