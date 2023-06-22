The Cooper Family Foundation Presents Juneteenth: Healing the Community Festival

The main stage was also used for informational speeches, award presentations to deserving community leaders, and words and actions toward community healing by local dignitaries.

By Darrell Wheeler, Contributing Writer

On June 17th, two days ahead of the official Big Day, a huge crowd of supporters could be seen celebrating the past, the future, and the importance of Juneteenth experience at 2975 Ocean View Blvd’s Memorial Park for the Cooper Family Foundation’s annual Juneteenth celebration. “Healing The Community, Know The Past, Shape The Future” was the rallying cry for this year’s jam packed event.

Attendees of Southeast San Diego’s biggest Juneteenth party could enjoy food, a car show, kid zones, local entertainers, vendors featuring Black-owned brands, the awe-inspiring History Wall and much more.

The legendary R&B funk band The Bar-Kays, known for their hit songs Hit and Run, Anticipation, Holy Ghost, and Too Hot to Stop rocked the crowd with their high-powered performance. Saxophone specialist, Erissa, also delivered an outstanding performance on

the busy main stage.

“I think all the performers did a great job,” civil rights supporter and recording artist Jamie Ray shared. “This whole event is off the chain. This was my first time coming here but God willing I’ll be here next time. This is a beautiful and inspiring celebration.”

The main stage was also used for informational speeches, award presentations to deserving community leaders, and words and actions toward community healing by local dignitaries.

Black representation was definitely at its finest last Saturday at the park.