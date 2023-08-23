The Educational Cultural Complex Annual Reg-Fest

By Darrel Wheeler, Contributing Writer

The Educational Cultural Complex held its annual Registration Fest last week, giving Southeastern San Diego a great opportunity to explore the facility and all it has to offer. Using the interior and exterior of the building, ECC invited community members to enjoy some good grub, a live band, free suits for men and plenty of essential information booths.

“We’re here today to bring awareness to the community [of] what we have to offer. It’s like an open house. We just want people to see what we’re about,” ECC employee Tavares Franklin shared. “We also have important external partners here like SD Housing Commission, YMCA, Therapy for Black Women and a lot more. We have so much to offer through the continuing education experience.”

The big Reg-Fest at ECC did their part once again in promoting free education.