The Power of Safe Reporting on Mental Health

More than 12 million Americans experienced suicidal thoughts in 2021. For Black folks, reducing the stigma can help those suffering in silence work towards healing.

Whether you’ve ever experienced suicidal ideations or talked about it — Black folks are suffering in silence. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

Feelings of sadness and hopelessness are common in the Black community. Some people may experience suicidal ideation, which means wanting to take your own life or thinking about suicide. A recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics shows that between 2016 and 2020, Black people went to the emergency room due to suicidal ideation more than any other group.

With professional mental health support typically dependent on health insurance, seeing a therapist may seem out of reach. Oftentimes, whether young or old, only 12.5% of Black folks said they felt comfortable talking to family and friends about their mental health. However, if support is not always available, social media and online support is usually what people turn to.

But the way journalists report on suicidal ideations and death by suicide — particularly when a journalist may lack connection to or empathy for Black folks — can impact readers’ mental health and the way they view suicidal thoughts.

Dr. Jill Harkavy-Friedman, senior vice president of research at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, says in an email interview that the media plays an important role in reducing the stigma of suicide through respectful reporting — “suicide is a public health issue.”

According to the CDC, more than 12 million people experienced suicidal thoughts in 2021. With 3.5 million people making a plan for suicide. Whether you realize it or not, most people have been affected by or have experienced suicidal ideation and behavior.