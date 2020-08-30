The San Diego Guardians Join The Basketball League (TBL)

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

The San Diego Guardians announce they have joined The Basketball League (TBL). The organization is the 6th new expansion market for the upcoming season and the League’s 18th team. “Based on their commitment to community and quality entertainment, we are completely confident that The Guardians will be a great addition to our community asset model,” states TBL CEO, Evelyn Magley.

The Guardians’ management chose to part ways with the American Basketball Association (ABA) on July 16, 2020. While there are many factors that contributed to the decision, “The advancement of our players has always been a priority,” stated Founder, Kenneth Bishop. “We also have an obligation to our community to provide professional basketball, as well as role models. With those core values in mind, and an opportunity we could not refuse, we decided to move on.”

The San Diego Guardians will host a total of 5 combines beginning August 29, 2020 in San Diego, CA. The organization will host another combine in San Diego, in addition to Las Vegas, NV and Los Angeles, CA. The conclusion of the combine tour is December 12, 2020 in LA. Their inaugural TBL season will start in March 2021. Athletes can pre-register online at www.TheSDGuardians.com.