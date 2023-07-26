The Stairway Tells Stories at the Southeastern Live Well Center

By County of San Diego

When the new Southeastern Live Well Center opens to the public this fall, visitors will walk through the building and find themselves on an artistic journey. Thirty-three local painters, sculptors, woodworkers and multi-media artists have combined their talents to tell the stories of the community and illustrate the beauty of its diversity. One of the feature pieces is incorporated into the building’s central stairwell. It is a multimedia display using textiles to represent cultures of the past, present and future by Kumeyyay artist, Francisco Eme and ceramic artist, Evan Lopez.

For more information, please visit the County News Center. Join us for a Southeastern Live Well Center community celebration Saturday, October 14.