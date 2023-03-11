This Anti-Poverty Policy Might Help Fight Crime

With poverty being a main feeder of crime, East New York City Councilmember Charles Barron says we need to “build up our neighborhoods” to fight violence.

By Nayaba Arinde, New York Amsterdam News, Word in Black 

“Poverty is the main feeder of crime. We need to attack poverty with an equity economic solution for communities stricken with gun violence. That will make a massive difference,” Cure Violence, Crisis Management Systems advocate A.T. Mitchell told the Amsterdam News.

Currently, the New York City Council is holding budget hearings that will go on through March. Mayor Eric Adams will work on his executive budget through April. The City Council will review it, debate it, and go into negotiations before—it is hoped—presenting a decided city budget in June.

East New York City Councilmember Charles Barron told the Amsterdam News that allocating money to the correct resources would go a long way toward solving issues that ail the city. He is a member of committees including finance, public housing, land use, higher education, and hospitals.

