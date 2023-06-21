Transformative Justice Coalition Kicks off 15-city Tour to Combat Injustice, Increase Voter Registration

TJC will partner with the Florida chapter of the NAACP, The Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, The League of Women Voters, and Black Voters Matter to help heighten awareness. The tour began June 19 in Jacksonville, FL.

By NNPA Newswire

The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) announced today that they will embark on a 15-city tour to combat social injustice, racial inequity, and increase voter registration in underserved communities in the state of Florida.

TJC will partner with the Florida chapter of the NAACP, The Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, The League of Women Voters, and Black Voters Matter to help heighten awareness. The tour began June 19 in Jacksonville, FL.

“We welcome the TJC and other organizations to Florida to help combat the social and racial injustices taking place here in Florida,” said Florida NAACP President Adora Obi Nweze.

“We look forward to rolling-up our sleeves and getting a lot done in the coming days and weeks.”

Black Voters Matter co-founder Cliff Albright added, “We want the Governor of Florida to know we will not stand by and let him diminish and marginalize our efforts to bring justice, equality, and fairness to our community. We know and fully understand the work we do makes a difference, and that’s what we will continue to do.”

Founded by Barbara Arnwine, President Emeritis of the Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights. Under the Law, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad.

“We’ve lost more than 400,000 Black-owned businesses since the pandemic,” said Rainbow/PUSH Coalition leader Bishop Tavis Grant.

“We have no better opportunity to speak up against the structural and systemic racism, along with weaponized legislation aimed at people of color.”

Florida has become ground zero for suppressing democratic principles, ideas, and academic freedom.

Over the past months, Florida has passed or introduced legislation that has resulted in banning books focused on inclusion education; divested state funds from schools that practice principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion; and criminalized the teaching of American History.

“We must stand up against the hate that Governor DeSantis is promoting,” said TJC President Arnwine. “It is our goal to connect with and support our people and enlighten them to how they can make a difference in their communities, and we can’t wait to embark on this Freedom Ride Tour.”