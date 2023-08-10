Trini Jahyde’ Harvey, Jr., affectionately known as “PNUTT”, was born January 26,

1988 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Sonia (Hebreard) Cobb and Trini Harvey, Sr.,

and step-father Cleveland Cobb III.

As a child, Trini played Pop Warner Football for the Balboa Raiders of San Diego, CA.

Throughout his life, he was known for being full of energy and entertaining. You were guaranteed to have a good laugh when you were with him.

Trini graduated from Garfield High School in 2006.

On Friday, July 28, 2023, at the age of thirty-five, Trini entered into the Gates of

Heaven.

Trini was preceded in death by his grandparents; Serial and Mary Hebreard, Sr.

Left to celebrate his life and cherish his wonderful memories are his parents and

step-father, grandmother Anna Harvey, brother Travis (Aleya) Harvey, sisters; Janita Jefferson, Jasmine Harvey, and Tamika Hamilton, son Trini Sipho Harvey III, godson Jahyde’ Williams, aunts and uncles; John Gilbert, Sheryl (Donald) Brown, Danny (Arlene) Hebreard, Stephanie Thaggard, Serial (Donna) Hebreard, Keith (Lisa) Hebreard, Mary Hebreard, Darryl Williams, Patrick Thaggard, Sr., Charity (George) Ridgley, Trevor (Clarissa) Harvey, Quandra Harvey, and Nneka Harvey, godparents Sheryl Brown and Darryl Williams, along with a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.