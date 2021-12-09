Troon names first director of diversity, equity, and inclusion

Written by Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

Troon, the leader in providing golf and club-related leisure and hospitality services, has named Kendall Murphy as the company’s first director of diversity, equity & inclusion.

In this new position, Murphy will help lead and manage the company’s initiatives in each of those three areas, while working with Troon’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council and Troon associates, as well as with members and guests of Troon-affiliated facilities.

Murphy has more than a dozen years of golf industry experience, most recently serving as a PGA career consultant for the PGA of America supporting the Northern California PGA Section, while also working as an adjunct professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’s Harrah College of Hospitality.

From 2012 through May 2021, Murphy was the assistant director and program coordinator of UNLV’s PGA Golf Management University Program.

Originally from Oakland, Murphy has a diverse background in golf, working as a head golf professional at Metropolitan Golf Links in

Oakland and as the assistant men’s golf coach at Saint Mary’s College of California in Moraga, California.

He is a member of the PGA of America and is a two-time winner of the Southern Nevada Chapter of the PGA’s Golf Professional of the Year award (2018 and 2019).

Murphy is also the co-founder/co-chair of the Black PGA Professionals Caucus and currently serves on the PGA National Education Committee.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in recreation with a concentration in professional golf management from UNLV, and a master’s in kinesiology/sport management from Saint Mary’s College of California.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kendall to Troon as we continue take action and make the golf industry more reflective of the diversity of our broader society,” said Troon president and CEO Tim Schantz.

“The strength of Troon has always been our people. We operate in more than 30 countries where many cultures and associates of differing racial, ethnic and social backgrounds come together for the greater good.

“We believe that diversity of thought and talent strengthens our company and by facilitating the consideration of different perspectives helps us solve challenges faced by the company, our clients and associates.”

In 2020, Troon proactively formed a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, made up of talented associates from around the world from different backgrounds, genders and ethnicities.

The DE&I Council established three key pillars — talent acquisition and retention, mentor and advocate, and education and communication.

These pillars serve as the foundation to specific initiatives to make immediate impacts for associates, members and guests, clients and in the communities in which Troon manages or owns facilities.

“Our world is in an unprecedented time for transformation through intentional action,” Murphy said.

“Troon has always been a revolutionary leader in the golf industry, allowing their early vision of upscale experiences to transcend into other industries, both nationally and internationally. This has allowed, to an extent, cultural diffusion within the ‘Troon Experience.’

However, during the shifts of 2020, Troon leaders saw an opportunity to continue to uphold, and expand, their belief in excellence.

“The future of excellence is one that paves the way for diversity, equity, and inclusion with ease. I am honored to be a part of growing the Troon experience of excellence with my new position and being part of this visionary team.

“Our diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives will enhance the Troon experience, internally and externally. As we continue to grow this experience, I am dedicated to creating the industry blueprint for others to follow.”