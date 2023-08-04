Trump Arraigned at Historic Federal Courthouse in Washington

“It is a crime to try to influence a juror,” Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya warned Trump, and admonished him not to violate his release conditions. “You may be held pending trial in this case,” she asserted, before asking him, “Do you understand these warnings and consequences, sir?” Trump simply nodded yes.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

Former President Donald Trump, as expected, was arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 3, at the historic E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, D.C.

The ex-president, whom a civil jury in New York found guilty of sexual assault, is facing serious felony charges related to his allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The charging document, a 45-page record, accuses Trump and six others of conspiring to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power to President Joe Biden following Trump’s 2020 election loss.

The indictment alleges that Trump deliberately spread false allegations of widespread voter fraud to create a climate of distrust and anger and undermine public trust in the election process.

Upon his arrival at the courthouse, the twice-impeached and three-times-indicted former president was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service and processed before Chief Federal District Judge John Sirica.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The ex-president’s case is far from the only notable process at the famous courthouse.

It has hosted the Watergate trials and the Iran-Contra affair, where officials from Ronald Reagan’s administration were found guilty of secretly and illegally selling missiles and other arms to free some Americans held hostage by terrorists in Lebanon.

Funds from the arms deal also supported the armed conflict in Nicaragua.

Recently, and perhaps more notable for Trump, hundreds of his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, have been brought to justice inside the Prettyman Federal Courthouse.

Despite the gravity of the charges, Trump didn’t refrain from continuing his efforts to rally his base.

The Trump campaign posted a picture of the former president inside a courtroom with the caption, “In reality, they’re not after me; they’re after you,” implying that his prosecution is an attack on his supporters.

Trump traveled by private plane from New Jersey to the courthouse near that sits near the U.S. Capitol.

His travel attracted massive media attention while the U.S. Secret Service was forced to put increased security measures in place.

Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, who in June brought a case against Trump in Florida for allegedly mishandling classified documents, was present during the arraignment.

Attorneys John Lauro and Todd Blanche joined Trump during the proceedings.

“It is a crime to try to influence a juror,” Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya warned Trump, and admonished him not to violate his release conditions.

“You may be held pending trial in this case,” she asserted, before asking him, “Do you understand these warnings and consequences, sir?”

Trump simply nodded yes.