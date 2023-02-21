Unhinged Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Quiet Part Out Loud: She Wants Pre-Civil War United States Where Whites Dominated Enslaved Black People

The racially-charged tone-deaf tweet does not take into account, among other things, that the United States fought a civil war in the 1860s after a group of southern states tried to secede from America.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has said the quiet part out loud. The Georgia congresswoman, like some of her peers, doesn’t want to live anywhere near people of color.

Greene has called for the U.S. to be separated by red and blue states and for a shrinking of the federal government in a tweet on President’s Day, the two-term congresswoman’s latest in a string of controversial statements.

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government,” said Greene, R-Ga, in the tweet. “Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.”

The racially-charged tone-deaf tweet does not take into account, among other things, that the United States fought a civil war in the 1860s after a group of southern states tried to secede from America.

Greene’s tweet received thousands of responses on her timeline, most of which called her out for her racism.

“And what you are requesting in only to get dumb people riled up,” sports card enthusiast Tony Posnanski responded to Greene. “You aren’t even a joke because jokes are funny. You are just trash.”

Added strategist and former Democratic Chair Chris Jackson, “If someone would have said something like this 15 years ago, they would be deemed unstable and laughed out of politics. Today, it is embraced by the Speaker of the House. That says it all.”

Still, others noted how Greene and all members of Congress swore under oath that they “do solemnly swear to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that [they] will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that [they] take this obligation freely.”

Greene continues to openly support the insurrectionists from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and American Democracy.

As NBC News noted, many know Greene for her controversial statements.

For example, she has said that Jewish space lasers could start wildfires if they were put into the right place. She has also said that Muslim congresswomen could not be sworn in properly.

But she has been trying to rebrand herself as someone who can bridge the divides in her party as she angles to be Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate, NBC News reported last month.

Green is not the first Republican to call for a line of succession, and support for a separate country has been growing since the 2020 elections.

A June 2021 poll by Bright Line Watch and YouGov found that 66% of Southern Republicans supported leaving the U.S. and forming a new country.

Support was also high among Democrats in the West, where 47% supported a division.

“Please cease from calling for a ‘Civil War’ under the guise of ‘National Divorce,’” attorney and activist Gerald Griggs wrote to Greene.

“You swore an oath to the United States of America and the state of Georgia to represent us. Please represent all the people.”