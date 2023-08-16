United Karate Federation Holds Appreciation Awards Ceremony

The legendary Karate instructor Grand Master Orned “Chicken” Gabriel hosted a day of recognition for the people who have supported him in his life's journey.

By Darrel Wheeler, Contributing Writer, Voice and Viewpoint

Family and friends of the United Karate Federation (UKF) were invited to attend a very special day of appreciation and gratitude on the second Saturday of August.

At the UKF building in La Mesa, the legendary Karate instructor Grand Master Orned “Chicken” Gabriel hosted a day of recognition for the people who have supported him in his life’s journey.

“I felt a strong need to acknowledge some very special people who have stuck by me, especially through my recent health challenges.” Chicken shared. “I wanted people to know how much they mean to me. It’s just a small token of my appreciation, you know? I wish I could do more if I could.”

Some of the students of UKF were also in the building receiving recognition certificates for their hard work and outstanding achievements in the martial arts.

“Our mission is to speak for the voiceless that can’t speak for themselves and defend those who can not defend themselves,” Mr. Chicken shared.

_____

Read Full article and view more pictures about the event on our news paper issue coming out Thursday 17, 2023