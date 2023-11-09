We Analyzed Over 3.5 Million Written Teacher Comments about Students and Found Racial Bias

The Research Brief is a short take on interesting academic work.

By Angus Kittelman, University of Missouri-Columbia; David Markowitz, Michigan State University; Kent McIntosh, University of Oregon, and Maria Reina Santiago-Rosario, University of Oregon, The conversation

Written teacher comments about students can show implicit racial or ethnic and gender biases in school discipline, according to our recent study.

To identify these biases, we analyzed more than 3.5 million teacher comments about students from thousands of schools in the U.S. These comments were written in student office discipline referrals. Teacher comments were gathered from a web application used by schools to provide information such as when and where student discipline referrals occurred. When purchasing the application, schools can provide permission for their de-identified data to be used for research purposes.

Our study showed that teachers wrote more when describing behavior incidents of Black students compared with white students. They also used more negative emotions, words like “anger,” “hurt” and “disrespectful,” and used more verbs, such as “scraped,” “hit” and “spanked.” We found the opposite was true for Asian and Hispanic students compared with white students.

Further, we found that teachers used more words, negative emotions, verbs and impersonal pronouns when describing incidents for boys compared with girls.

Our research shows that written teacher comments about students vary by the students’ demographic backgrounds.

Research shows that certain types of words provide insights into what people are thinking, feeling and experiencing psychologically. For example, the use of impersonal pronouns, such as “it” and “this,” are terms related to depersonalization and can reflect greater psychological distance from one group to another.

Why it matters

According to the Office for Civil Rights, Black students account for nearly 15% of total public student enrollment but 30% of students suspended in school and 38% of those suspended out of school in the U.S.

Boys also receive substantially more office discipline referrals than girls, and Black girls are more likely to receive office discipline referrals than white girls.

These inequities in student discipline have both short-term and long-term negative consequences, such as poor student-teacher relationships and lower academic achievement. And these inequities are not narrowing.

Strategies for identifying and addressing teacher biases have remained elusive. One reason is that some biases are harder to identify than others. Explicit biases are more overt and can include a teacher making offensive comments based on the race, gender or disability status of their students.

Implicit biases, on the other hand, are more subtle. Implicit biases are more likely to affect decisions when teachers feel the need to act quickly, such as sending students to the office, without considering the consequences of their decisions. For example, implicit bias could explain why students of color receive more office discipline referrals than white students for subjectively defined behaviors, such as defiance, as opposed to stealing or property damage.

What’s next

Many schools are being more proactive about reducing disparities in discipline that removes students from school.

These equity-focused approaches include strategies for teaching educators how to analyze their discipline data for patterns. The strategies also show educators how to better take student culture into account and to stop implicit biases before they occur.

For example, teachers could use activities such as a classroom teaching matrix – or chart – to help students and themselves see the similarities and differences between expectations at school versus at home. Such activities can help educators adapt their classroom expectations to make it easier for students to navigate varying classroom expectations for their behavior.

Research is ongoing to evaluate the effects of these equity-focused approaches on school and student outcomes. Ultimately, we hope these approaches will prevent disproportionate disciplinary practices from occurring and place the focus on designing effective, safe and supportive school environments for all students.

_____

Angus Kittelman, Assistant Professor of Special Education, University of Missouri-Columbia; David Markowitz, Associate Professor of Communication, Michigan State University; Kent McIntosh, Knight Chair of Special Education, University of Oregon, and Maria Reina Santiago-Rosario, Research Associate, University of Oregon

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.