“We The People”: The Solution To Our Problems

By Dr. John E. Warren, Publisher, The San Diego Voice & Viewpoint

While a great deal of time and attention is being given to the many sins and acts of evil

by Republicans and the Ultra Right who believe that their privileges are greater than our

democracy, it is important to remember that “We the People” hold the keys to our own

deliverance. There are more of us than them as evidenced by the last election which

placed President Joe Biden in the White House instead of a second term for Trump. The

Bible says “we have not because we ask not, and when we ask, we ask for the wrong

things”.

Lawrence O’Donnell, an MSNBC Commentator, recently pointed out that “we” are

responsible for Donald Trump being able to appoint three judges to the U.S. Supreme

Court. As he indicated, it started when we, the democrats, didn’t bother to vote in past

presidential elections that allowed the Regans, the Bushes and the Trumps to be in

position to stack the Court with conservative right wingers.

You will remember that when Trump was running against Clinton, the Christian Right

and Ultra Conservative Right were not concerned with his sexual sins, only having him

in position to appoint judges to the Highest Court in the land because it would influence

policy for decades to come.

Now the ball is back in the court of “We the people”, if we choose to take it. We the

people out number the conservative Ultra White element that would end democracy.

We the people, whether Democrat or Independent, have sufficient numbers to out vote any

conservative wave and laws of voter suppression are now being put on the books. It

was this kind of voter turnout that elected two Democratic U.S. Senators from the State

of Georgia, in spite of the Trump effort to undermine the voter turnout of the state.

When we look at the characters that are holding the U.S. Senate hostage and refusing

to live up to their oath to “Protect and Defend the Constitution of the United States”,

then we have an obligation to organize and vote them out of office.

When we see the U.S. Supreme Court set on rolling back Civil Rights gains, Roe vs.

Wade, gun control and a host of other issues that will be before this Court this term, we

have the right to petition the Congress to pass legislation to overturn the Supreme Court

decisions, which is the check and balances guaranteed by the Constitution.

We have options that represent an alternative to the suppression and undermining of democracy

by the Ultra Right. We must find candidates to run against those who are opposed to

democracy and refuse to work with the very people they are elected to represent.

We the people can make the difference. We just have to focus and decide that the other

side will not prevail on our watch.