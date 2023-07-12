Who Qualifies for Reparations in California?

The California Reparations Task Force will publicly release its final legislative recommendations June 29 morning at an open hearing in Sacramento at the March Fong Eu Secretary of State Building, 1500 11th St.

Issues that could qualify for reparations include housing segregation, stolen labor and an unjust legal system, said Kamilah Moore, the task force chair. But not all African Americans will be eligible for reparations, she cautioned.

“Resources would only go to those who are descendants of free or enslaved Black people living in the United States prior to 1900,” Moore said. “Not all Black people will be eligible for reparations from the state of California, at least not for financial compensation. But then there’s also a racial equity component where we have policies that would benefit essentially all Black people.”

The task force was established in September 2020 by Assembly Bill 3121, authored by then-Assemblymember Dr. Shirley N. Weber, who now is secretary of state. The task force comprises nine people whose purpose is to study and develop reparation proposals for African Americans in the state.

The task force issued its nearly 500-page initial interim report in early June 2022. The interim report’s 13 chapters relate to significant systemic discrimination that still negatively impacts African Americans, including racial terror, political disenfranchisement and racism in the environment and infrastructure,

The full and final report includes more in-depth information, including how the State can formally apologize, Moore said.

