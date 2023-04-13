Why African Americans Should Support Ukraine

The war in Ukraine is about national self-determination — and we need to support the resistance in Ukraine because it is the right thing to do in the face of injustice.

0


Flag of Ukraine Wikimeda commons

By Bill Fletcher, Jr.Don Rojas and Barbara Smith, Word in Black 

In part, because Ukraine is a European country, many Black Americans have been led to believe that the Russian invasion is just a conflict between Europeans or, at worst, a conflict between Russia vs. USA/NATO.

Supporting Ukraine’s resistance is essential not because it is the worst example of oppression on a global scale. Rather, we need to support the resistance because it is the right thing to do in the face of injustice. Injustice cannot be excused away or ignored because there are other injustices at play. There is no “oppression Olympics” to prove who is treated the worst. When injustice surfaces anywhere, we must respond to the call for solidarity.

But so much confusion and misinformation has reigned since the invasion that it is easy to understand not being able to make heads or tails of the situation.

We need to support the resistance because it is the right thing to do in the face of injustice.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here