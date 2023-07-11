Why Black Folks Need to Know About Plastic Free July

Think about how much plastic you use daily: straws, grocery bags, sandwich bags, water bottles, bottle caps, forks, spoons, cups, containers, and packaging.
All that adds up. In 2021 the average American used 309 pounds of plastic — and only about 5% got recycled. Most of the other 95% ended up in oceans or landfills where just one plastic water bottle can take up to 450 years to degrade.
That’s why in 2011, Australian climate advocate Rebecca Prince-Ruiz, executive director of the Plastic Free Foundation, created Plastic Free July. The effort is a month-long challenge to inspire people to reduce — or even completely eliminate — their plastic use.
According to its website, Plastic Free July hopes to show people they can “be part of the solution to plastic pollution — so we can have cleaner streets, oceans, and beautiful communities.”
