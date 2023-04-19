Why We Need More Trees in Black Neighborhoods

This story is part of “Earth Day Every Day,” Word In Black’s series exploring the environmental issues facing Black Americans and the solutions we’re creating in the fight for climate justice.

“Trees aren’t equitably distributed across all communities.”

As an urban reforestation advocate, Tanner Haid has seen lush, green trees line streets, providing shade in predominately-white, upper-class areas. Meanwhile, in neighboring ethnic and lower-income communities, the canopy of maples, oaks, and poplar trees is nearly absent.

This tree inequity — when one area has less coverage than others nearby — is common in historically Black cities.

The unequal distribution of trees robs Black and other people of color of cleaner, cooler air in their neighborhoods.

In March, Haid’s organization One Tree Planted, a non-profit on a global tree-planting mission, put 150 trees in the ground in New Orleans. In partnership with local supporters and residents, the crew planted along sidewalks in the Lower Ninth Ward.

He says the easternmost neighborhood is “a really critical place to be working” because it’s still recovering from Hurricane Katrina.

Katrina Destroyed 200,000 Trees in New Orleans

Before the storm hit in 2005, the Lower Ninth Ward had the city’s highest percentage of Black homeownership, although it was the poorest neighborhood.

Generations of Black natives spent their lives building and investing there. But along with destroying what they owned, the flooding also damaged the landscape that made the community beautiful — including the trees.

Cynthia Morrell-Guillemet, 78, witnessed the city she was born and raised in be wrecked by the waters.

“Most houses had to be totally torn down, and you had to build again from the ground up,” she says.

Right before the storm, she started renovating her childhood home since her parents had passed away, “then Katrina destroyed all of that.”

When she returned to rebuild her property around 2019 — almost 15 years after the storm — she realized the palm trees she adored were gone.

“There may be two or three blocks that have one palm tree, but it was beautiful [when they were] laid out,” she says. “All of those palm trees were destroyed.”

Crake myrtle trees planted between the street and sidewalk were also removed. But one local tree managed to brave the storm: a pecan tree Morrell-Guillemet’s father planted when she was growing up.

“That was the only thing that was left. That was the original,” she says.