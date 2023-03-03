Will Student Debt Finally Be Forgiven?

It is likely to be months before borrowers learn the outcome of the case.

By Ariama C. Long, New York Amsterdam News, Word in Black 

When President Joe Biden announced his student debt relief plan, most people leapt for joy. But despite millions of borrowers qualifying to have some or all loans wiped out, the implementation of the program has been tied up in litigation. This Tuesday, the fight went all the way to the Supreme Court.

The justices have scheduled hours of arguments, but it is likely to be months before borrowers learn the outcome of the case. Generally speaking, decisions are handed out by the end of June.

Biden first went public with the plan last August. At least 43 million borrowers are eligible for some debt forgiveness, with 20 million who could have their debt erased entirely, reported the Associated Press (AP). The Congressional Budget Office has said the program will cost about $400 billion over the next three decades.

