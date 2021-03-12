Willie Washington

Graveside service was held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 a La Vista Memorial Park, National City. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

WILLIE LOUIS WASHINGTON was born in Keithville, Louisiana on the Preston Plantation. to sharecropper and schoolteacher, Billy R. and Myrtice Washington.

Once Willie was of age to attend school, he would try everyday early to do his chores. but when he would get dressed and have his shoes out, he would be reminded to go work in the fields or pick cotton. This infuriated him, because his sisters could attend. He wanted to follow them, so he too could learn. Eventually, he and his brother ran away in search of a better life. By that time, he had knowledge of cultivating land and working on cars, until his sister sent for him and his brother to come to San Diego, where Willie met Ivy Jackson. They married in 1960 and birthed six children. He later married Helen Pugh.

Willie made his career at Rohr Industries. he retired in 2001 after 37 years. His attributes you can see or hear anytime a plane is flown or riding on the N. California Bart system, and the Aerotrain. He was acknowledged as a pioneer and innovator with his inventions in the Rohr Newspapers.

He was his own repairman, mechanic, landscaper, and inventor for building his famous BBQ pits. His passions included playing dominoes, and the casinos. However, nothing surpassed his love for cars, whether driving or rebuilding them.

Willie accepted Christ early in life. He envisioned a better life for himself and family. He always knew what he could do and should do for himself and family. His siblings supported him through all of his inventions,

Willie departed this world on Monday, January 25, 2021; in the comfort of God’s arms.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, three sisters, his second wife, stepdaughter and one granddaughter.

He is survived by his children: Vickie R. Mondane (Kevin), Willie L. Washington Jr. (Rose), Tanya L. Thomas, Michelle L. Walker (Edward), Debbie D. Washington, and Curtis W. Washington (Norma); three sisters, Doris Bloomer, Gladys Thomas, and Oletha Parker (Tom); one brother, Purvis Washington; and a host of grandchildren, one great-great, many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends.