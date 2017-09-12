The Grio

On Tuesday morning, Issa Rae confirmed her latest project: she is a Covergirl.

“I remember being an awkward Black girl in high school, reading the pages of my favorite magazines, casually flipping through @COVERGIRL ads, singing their slogan in my head,” she wrote on Instagram to announce the news. “Never EVER in my life did I imagine I’d be one. I am SO honored and SO excited for what’s to come.”

Beyond social media, Rae went on to release an official statement about the move.

“My character is ever-evolving, and makeup is a tool to help transform my persona – whether for a role I play in content that I produce, or the different roles I take on in my life,” she said. “Becoming a COVERGIRL means a lot because the brand recognizes just how important it is for people to embrace their individuality and express themselves in unique and diverse ways. This has been a major part of my personal journey, and a message that I want to share with others.”

Rae joins the likes of Zendaya and Queen Latifah in diversifying the beauty brand, and we are excited to see what her Covergirl campaign will look like.