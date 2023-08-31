‘A Night to Remember’ Concert Celebrates Talent in Southeast

Featuring the talents of New Vision, Roosevelt Carter, Aaron Holland, Ronnie Foxworth, Claude Bell and more, the scene was definitely hot with live music, dancing, and plenty of camaraderie.

By Voice and Viewpoint Staff

On the second Saturday this month at the VFW Lemon Grove from 7 PM to 11 PM, A Night to Remember Claude Bell & Friends Concert was the place to be! Featuring the talents of New Vision, Roosevelt Carter, Aaron Holland, Ronnie Foxworth, Claude Bell and more, the scene was definitely hot with live music, dancing, and plenty of camaraderie.

A Night to Remember was created to appreciate the incredible musicians and vocalists that have served Southeast San Diego for generations. “We celebrate past, present and future artists from this region for it is enriched with talent. We stand on the shoulders of these beautiful souls.” artist Claude Bell shared with The Voice and Viewpoint.