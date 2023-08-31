GABS Nonprofit is Ready to Serve!

Last Saturday they could be seen giving away free food, clothes, including free hair-cuts compliment's of GABS partnerships with local barbers.

By Darrel Wheeler, Voice and Viewpoint Contributing Writer

The GABS organization held their community grand opening welcoming at their new location on 1925 Euclid Avenue. The acronym GABS stands for “Girls Adults Boys & Seniors”.

Their motto: Serving many people, working together! The non-profit group continued their work in helping the less fortunate and underserved. Last Saturday they could be seen giving away free food, clothes, including free hair-cuts compliment’s of GABS partnerships with local barbers. DJ Cold Cut “Da Chief Rocka” took care of the music responsibilities and proved to be an excellent choice as he filled the atmosphere with positive vibes at this very positive event.