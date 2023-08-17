Aaron Glenn Wooten was born on January 23, 1952 to Annie Louise and Henry D. Wooten in San Diego, California.

Aaron understood what it meant to fight for the rights of those who couldn’t fight for themselves. He was a member of the Black Panther Party, who fought for political and economic equality. He had a passion for assisting fathers of color be the best they can be to their families.

Aaron enlisted in the Marine Corps in January of 1970. While enlisted, he received a National Defense Service Medal, a Good Conduct Medal, served in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged.

One of Aaron’s biggest accomplishments was completing college with his Master’s Degree in Social Work. He was an integral part of the F2C program for the past 8 years. He was one of the original partners, and he helped develop and shape this very important program.

Aaron succumbed to Cancer on August 3rd, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his parents Annie Louise and Henry D. Wooten, and his three brothers; JD Taylor, Calvin Wooten, and Kevin Dean Wooten.

He leaves to cherish his memory, two daughters; Bobbie and Star Wooten, one son Jelani Wooten, five grandchildren; Le’Trae Wooten, Bobby Wooten, Tarriq Wooten, Shawnte Wash, and Takiyah Haygood, six great grandchildren; Sincere Jones, Te’Vaya Wooten, Tierra Wooten, Juserys Manago, Legend Manago, and Layla Wooten, seven brothers and sisters; Wanda Ann Billberry, Stanley Wooten, Debra Elaine Wooten, Alvin Earl Wooten, Patricia Louise Wooten, Pamela Denise Sauls, and Allen Dwight Wooten, five nieces; Akila, Aisha, Shanice, Talea and Kanisha, five nephews; Montreall, Alvin Jr., Kevin Jr., Tyrone, and Nathanial, and a host of other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.