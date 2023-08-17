Margaret Streetman

Margaret, warmly known as Peggy Ann, loved her family and her precious Shih Tzus’.

Margaret Ann Nixon was born on December 4, 1943 in New Castle, PA. She was the only child of Monroe Nixon (deceased) and Marie (Major) Nixon (deceased).

Margaret moved to Los Angeles to live with family where she received her high school diploma from Dorsey High School. While living in Los Angeles, she met and married Russell Hutchinson, Sr. Together, they had three children, Robert (deceased), Russell Jr., and Keith. Russell Sr. was a Coast Guardsman, and the family relocated to San Diego. They drew apart and they sought dissolution.

While working as a civilian administrative assistant, she met Perry Streetman. They fell in love and got married. Perry was enamored with her beauty and sharp intelligence. He often marveled at how she could remember the important details of even passing acquaintance lives, that both impressed and endeared them to her. Her social nature and brilliant mind led to a friendship that blossomed into love and a marriage that spanned 39 years.

On July 20, 2023, Margaret shed her earthly pain and entered into peaceful rest.

She is survived by her husband Perry, sons Russell Jr. & Keith, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of family and loved ones.