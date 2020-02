By Dr. John E. Warren Publisher

In February of 1926, Dr. Carter G. Woodson, founded what was then Negro History Week. He also founded the Association for the Study of African American Culture and History. As a committed scholar, one of his most important works is his book entitled, “The Mis-Education of the Negro.” As we know, today, the entire month of February is now “Black History Month.”…

To Read More of This Article and More Articles by Dr. Warren. Subscribe to Your Digital Edition Below