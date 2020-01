By Dr. John E. Warren Publisher

For all of us, a new year is like the dawn of a new day, fresh, clean and unused. It is our hope that in spite of the many problems and challenges that each of us face, now will be a time of coming together for our “own” common good in a manner in which we have not done so in years…

To Read More of This Article and More Articles by Dr. Warren. Subscribe to Your Digital Edition Below